There was talk of a potential rematch between YouTube sensation Jake Paul and former MMA champion Tyron Woodley, but now it looks like it’ll be coming much sooner than anyone might’ve expected after Showtime have announced the withdrawal of Tommy Fury for a scheduled December 18 PPV, which will now have Woodley subbing in as a late replacement opponent. Woodley and Paul went head-to-head over the summer with Paul winning a decision.

Fury reportedly pulled out of the fight due to an unspecified medical issue that impacted his training camp, paving the way for Woodley to get the rematch he’s been seeking at a catchweight of 192 lbs.

“When my team woke me up on Friday to tell me Tommy was pulling out, I told them I’m ready to fight anyone on December 18,” said Paul, who is 4-0 as a pro boxer with three knockouts. “Troy, Trey, Trevor, Travis. I don’t give a damn who it is. So, as I predicted Tommy fumbles and Tyron is there to pick it up, stepping in, and contractually he is getting an extra $500,000 if he knocks me out. First time I out-boxed him. This time I’m gonna punish him and leave no doubt.”

Woodley has previously claimed that he could’ve performed better against Paul the first time around, so now is his chance to make the most of this second bite at the apple. Sound off on your enthusiasm in the comments section below.