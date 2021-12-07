Jake Paul believes Gervonta Davis really lost to Isaac Cruz with ‘clown performance’

In the aftermath of Gervonta Davis’ decision win over Issac Cruz on Sunday night, Jake Paul weighed in with his thoughts on the fight by saying he really believes Davis should have lost that fight and was favored by industry politics.

“I thought he lost,” Paul said. “I think a lot of people will say that and I agree as well. I thought they were gonna give it a draw as well because he’s signed with Mayweather Promotions, Al Haymon, and we know how dirty boxing is and how judges are being paid off. Of course those ‘close’ swing rounds are going to get thrown to Gervonta but I thought he lost.

“He hurt his hand or whatever, for three rounds he didn’t throw a single left hand and some of the judges gave those rounds to him — it doesn’t make any sense, and he calls me a clown but he had a clown performance.”

Paul, who had been scheduled to make his next boxing appearance against Tommy Fury, will now be holding a rematch with Tyron Woodley on Dec. 18 after Fury just withdrew from the bout with an unspecified medical condition.