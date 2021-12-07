Roy Jones Jr, James Toney, Miguel Cotto, Holly Holm, Regina Halmich lead IBHOF Class of 2022

The International Boxing Hall of Fame has announced its newest slate of inductees, which will join both the Class of 2020 and 2021 in a ceremony this coming June.

This year’s honorees:

Four-division champion, pound-for-pound stalwart, and one of the most spectacular fighters in modern history, Roy Jones Jr.

Three-division champion and fellow pound-for-pound standout James Toney.

Four-division champion and one of Puerto Rico’s finest, Miguel Cotto.

Three-division champion, two-time Ring Magazine Fighter of the Year, and owner of 18 title defenses, Holly Holm.

Two-division champion and owner of both a 47-fight unbeaten streak and 45 title defenses, Regina Halmach.

Publicist to the stars Bill Caplan in the Non-Participant category.

Sportswriting legend Ron Borges and venerable historian Bob Yalen in the Observer category.

Late 218-fight veteran and former junior lightweight champ Tod Morgan in the Old Timer category.

Late ring announcing great Chuck Hull in the Non-Participant category

Jones was in his first year of eligibility, Toney and Cotto in their second. Among other modern fighters, “Popo” Freitas, Pongsaklel Wonjongkam, Alicia Ashley, and Anne Sophia Mathis appeared on the ballot for the first time.

Can’t argue with any of these selections, though I’d imagine there could be some controversy considering Toney’s use of PEDs. Still, in terms of accomplishments, these men and women are among the best of the best.