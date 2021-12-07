Kenichi Ogawa signs with Matchroom after title victory

Less than two weeks after claiming IBF gold in the biggest win of his career, super featherweight Kenichi Ogawa has signed a “multi-fight promotional deal” with Matchroom Boxing.

The newly-crowned IBF World Super-Featherweight king has signed a multi-fight deal in association with Teiken Promotions pic.twitter.com/24OTYAzOZi — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) December 7, 2021

Ogawa (26-1-1, 18 KO), previously known for his controversial and later-overturned 2017 win over Tevin Farmer, was initially slated to challenge Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov for the title Joseph Diaz Jr. lost on the scales. Azinga Fuzile wound up taking the Russian’s place, and though Ogawa entered as the underdog, he rode a trio of knockdowns to a dominant decision victory on the Lopez-Kambosos card.

The press release claims that the 33-year-old “will be hunting down unification bouts.” With Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson fighting under Top Rank’s banner, he’s likeliest to face the winner of Roger Gutierrez vs. Chris Colbert, which will determine the WBA “super” champion.

“I am happy to be joining Eddie Hearn and Matchroom,” said Ogawa. “It was a great night in New York, and I was so thrilled to win the belt in a great fight with Fuzile.

“I look forward to getting back in the ring soon to defend the title, on my way to win more belts. With Teiken Promotions, Matchroom and DAZN, we will be able to make big fights and perform all over the world.

“I am so excited for the fights that can come in 2022 and beyond.”