Watch Top Rank’s profile on Vasiliy Lomachensko: Relenteless

Ahead of this weekend’s lightweight fight between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Richard Commey, Top Rank unveils its new video feature entitled ‘Relentless,’ which is a full length episode solely focusing on the mindset and reflections of Lomachenko, as hosted by all-time great Roy Jones Jr.

Jones begins by flat out asking Lomachenko which fight has been his favorite in his career, and his answer might surprise you when he responds by mentioning his bout against Jorge Linares — because he got dropped, testing his mental fortitude. Lomachenko would, of course, respond to that knock down by battering Linares en route to a stoppage win.

Shortly after we transition to Lomachenko’s fight camp in the present, as he’s gets ready to take on Commey this Saturday night. Lomachenko starts his day with an early morning bike ride with his father/trainer before heading to the gym where he engages in some of his more unorthodox training methods, like juggling, which isn’t necessarily for show, but to keep his hand-eye coordination as sharp as possible.

When asked by Jones whether or not he still has the same passion for the sport of boxing now as he has in the past, Lomachenko reponds:

“I don’t know another life outside boxing. I don’t know because all my life I train and all my life I learn boxing.’

Jones then asks Lomachenko on if he truly feels like he deserved his loss to Teofimo Lopez, where he ended up losing all of his world titles.

“No, I didn’t feel that I lost the fight. I watched this fight on a slow motion, it was a draw,” Lopez replies.

But whether or not Lomachenko believes he should’ve at least took a draw in that fight, he officially took the loss and will now have to work his way back towards title contention, starting with Richard Commey on Saturday.

Watch the full video feature in the link above.