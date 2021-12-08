Josh Taylor looks to continue his run of success against Jack Catterall, move on to bigger and better fights

Today Sky Sports held an official press conference for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catteral, which had originally been postponed and now scheduled for Feb. 26. Both fighters were in attendance in London where they discussed their fight for all of Taylor’s trophies as undisputed junior welterweight champion, and both were promising to bring it come fight night.

“There’s a lot of respect there for Josh, his accomplishments, as a fighter” Catteral began. “But all that goes out the window February...I’m coming to take all them titles.”

Taylor, however, have much different expectations, as he says he’s now coming into his own and peaking as a professional fighter, and that it’s going to take a very special talent to be able to get the best of him at the moment.

“I believe in my ability, I’ve said that for years and years,” Taylor would say. “I believe I’m one of the best fighters on the planet and now everyone else now thinks it too. I’m proving it time and time again that I can beat the best in the business. And this fight on Feb. 26 is no different. I beat Jack Catterall and I beat him comfortably well and I move on to bigger and better things.

“I believe I’m coming into my prime now and it’s gonna take a real special fighter, a real good talent to topple me at the moment. I feel almost unbeatable at the minute.”

With a win here Taylor knows he’s in line for much bigger prizefights going forward with there a number of notable fights to be made at either 140 or 147, but all that will disappear should Taylor slip up and lose this fight. To that end Taylor says he knows he must stay fully locked-in at the task at hand, but can’t help but understand what potentially lies ahead.

Watch the full press conference and face off between both fighters in the video link above!