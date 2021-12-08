Gervonta Davis vacates 140-pound title, will remain at lightweight

As he did with his “super” super featherweight title earlier this year, Gervonta Davis has officially vacated the secondary super lightweight title he took from Mario Barrios and will remain at lightweight for the time being.

Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) informed the WBA that he will only keep his Lightweight belt. Gervonta had five days after his fight last Sunday to choose a division and he decided to stay at 135 pounds. — WBA Boxing (@WBABoxing) December 8, 2021

Had Davis (26-0, 24 KO) not done so, the sanctioning body would have likely ordered him to face interim titlist turned top contender Alberto Puello as part of their title reduction program. Puello is now in the queue to challenge Josh Taylor alongside Jack Catterall, Jose Zepeda, and whoever wins between Jeremias Ponce and Subriel Matias when that fight actually comes together.

“Tank” obviously has no shortage of opponents at 135. The most feasible among the big names at the moment appears to be Ryan Garcia, who was in talks with Davis’ team after the former’s win over Luke Campbell but ultimately chose a wild goose chase in fruitless pursuit of Manny Pacquiao.

