Gervonta Davis vacates 140-pound title, will remain at lightweight

Davis took the title from Mario Barrios earlier this year

By Patrick L. Stumberg
Gervonta Davis v Isaac Cruz Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

As he did with his “super” super featherweight title earlier this year, Gervonta Davis has officially vacated the secondary super lightweight title he took from Mario Barrios and will remain at lightweight for the time being.

Had Davis (26-0, 24 KO) not done so, the sanctioning body would have likely ordered him to face interim titlist turned top contender Alberto Puello as part of their title reduction program. Puello is now in the queue to challenge Josh Taylor alongside Jack Catterall, Jose Zepeda, and whoever wins between Jeremias Ponce and Subriel Matias when that fight actually comes together.

“Tank” obviously has no shortage of opponents at 135. The most feasible among the big names at the moment appears to be Ryan Garcia, who was in talks with Davis’ team after the former’s win over Luke Campbell but ultimately chose a wild goose chase in fruitless pursuit of Manny Pacquiao.

