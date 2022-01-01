 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin: Live streaming results, round by round, start time, how to watch, PPV price, full card info

Boxing’s 2022 kicks off tonight with Luis Ortiz facing Charles Martin on PPV.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin headline tonight’s PBC PPV
Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin headline tonight’s PBC PPV
Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Boxing gets going for 2022 here on night one, as Premier Boxing Champions present an all-heavyweight pay-per-view headlined by veterans Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin.

The main card PPV action will start at 8 pm ET, and prelim fights and plenty of hype will air starting at 5 pm ET on FOX. The PPV is priced at $39.99, which is budget pricing for a major outlet show.

We’ll have round by round for the main event, plus highlights and other rapid updates from the full card starting from 8 pm ET in this stream:

Join us tonight!

Prelims (FOX, 5:00 pm ET)

  • Frank Martin (14-0, 10 KO) vs Romero Duno (24-2, 19 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
  • Geovany Bruzon (6-0, 5 KO) vs Lenier Pero (5-0, 3 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds

Main Card (PPV, 8:00 pm ET)

  • Luis Ortiz (32-2, 27 KO) vs Charles Martin (28-2-1, 25 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds
  • Frank Sanchez (19-0, 13 KO) vs Christian Hammer (26-8, 16 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Jonnie Rice (14-6-1, 10 KO) vs Michael Coffie (12-1, 9 KO), rematch, heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Gerald Washington (20-4-1, 13 KO) vs Ali Eren Demirezen (14-1, 11 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Viktor Faust (8-0, 6 KO) vs Iago Kiladze (27-5-1, 19 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...