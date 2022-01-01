Boxing gets going for 2022 here on night one, as Premier Boxing Champions present an all-heavyweight pay-per-view headlined by veterans Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin.
The main card PPV action will start at 8 pm ET, and prelim fights and plenty of hype will air starting at 5 pm ET on FOX. The PPV is priced at $39.99, which is budget pricing for a major outlet show.
We’ll have round by round for the main event, plus highlights and other rapid updates from the full card starting from 8 pm ET in this stream:
Join us tonight!
Prelims (FOX, 5:00 pm ET)
- Frank Martin (14-0, 10 KO) vs Romero Duno (24-2, 19 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
- Geovany Bruzon (6-0, 5 KO) vs Lenier Pero (5-0, 3 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
Main Card (PPV, 8:00 pm ET)
- Luis Ortiz (32-2, 27 KO) vs Charles Martin (28-2-1, 25 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds
- Frank Sanchez (19-0, 13 KO) vs Christian Hammer (26-8, 16 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
- Jonnie Rice (14-6-1, 10 KO) vs Michael Coffie (12-1, 9 KO), rematch, heavyweights, 10 rounds
- Gerald Washington (20-4-1, 13 KO) vs Ali Eren Demirezen (14-1, 11 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
- Viktor Faust (8-0, 6 KO) vs Iago Kiladze (27-5-1, 19 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
