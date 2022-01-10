Caleb Plant sends direct message to Jermall Charlo for showdown, calls him easy work

Former super middleweight titleholder Caleb Plant may be coming off the first loss of his professional career — a knockout loss less — but isn’t playing coy and hasn’t seemed to have lost much confidence in his ability, taking to social media to make a direct callout to Jermall Charlo with whom he’s had a bit of a media rivalry as of late.

Posting on his Twitter account yesterday, Plant sends a message directly to Jermall Charlo, saying he’s more than willing to make a fight between them before the year is out, not at all concerned about what Charlo brings to the table as an opponent.

You’ve been indirect @FutureOfBoxing so I’ll be straight forward. We can figure it out by the end of the year. UR EZ WORK. pic.twitter.com/gBfAmDhaFE — CalebPlant (@SweetHandsPlant) January 9, 2022

Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) last fought in the summer of 2021, taking a unanimous decision win over Juan Macias Montiel over 12 rounds in a middleweight title defense. Plant (21-1, 12 KOs), of course, most recently took on the pound-for-pound king in Canelo Alvarez in an attempt to become undisputed super middleweight champion. That fight obviously didn’t go Plant’s way but he says he’s ready to climb right back up the mountain.