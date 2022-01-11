Rolando Romero claims no charges will be filed against him after accusations of sexual assault

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero was on the way to the highest profile fight of his career late last year — a PPV headlining opportunity against Gervonta Davis — but saw that quickly disappear after Showtime dropped Romero from their show after accusations of sexual assault were levied against him on social media.

“After three and a half months of my name being slandered with false accusations, having to miss out on opportunities, cheat out of my dream, and out of a massive amount of wealth - the investigation into the allegations made against me has been formally closed,” Romero posted on his social media pages. “Charges were not filed because the allegations could not be substantiated because, as I always stated, I am innocent. I am now the symbol of freedom, purity, and love known as ‘The Boxer Formally Known as Rolly.”

In recent media interviews Romero has maintained his continued desire to fight Gervonta Davis next, and if no charges will be filed against him it seems like he could likely be right back in the mix for that very fight this year.