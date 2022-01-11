Floyd Mayweather vs Money Kicks: “Real fight” said to be in final stages of negotiations

Floyd Mayweather recently made a public appearance where he seemed to confirm his intention of stepping in between the ropes to face another YouTuber in a boxing.

But instead of Logan Paul, this time it’s being reported that Mayweather is nearing a deal to face Dubai based YouTuber Rashed Belhasa, who goes by the moniker “Money Kicks.”

Money Kicks confirms to Sky Sports that he’s currently in the final stages of negotiations to stage a “real fight” against Mayweather, which would be an eight-rounder held on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel in Dubai.

With Money kicks reasoning that he fears no man being that he grew up with lions, he isn’t deluded in thinking that he can match Mayweather in terms of skills, so he reasons that he’s just going to have to get his ass on the inside and go wild.

“Mayweather is too fast - I need to be close and just go crazy on him! I won’t lie to myself. Entering the ring with him is an honour. I will try my best. You never know - any punch can land, and I have heavy hands. If he underestimates me? A punch can come. Anything can happen.”

We’ll keep you posted on how this whole thing develops, and while it’ll surely be a pain point for boxing purists, these kind of novelty fights have increasingly become the norm over the past few years.