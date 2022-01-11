George Kambosos Jr eyeing May return at Australian stadium

It’s good to be the king.

Having established himself as the clear A-side in fights to come, undisputed-ish lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr.’s inaugural title defense will be a home game. He tells Fox Sports Australia that he’ll return to action this coming May in “a stadium fight in Sydney or Melbourne.”

Though he offers the general date and location, there’s no definitive answer on whom he’ll face. The three most obvious options are WBC champ Devin Haney, former unified champ Vasiliy Lomachenko, and WBA titlist Gervonta Davis, all of whom saw action last month. Kambosos (20-0, 10 KO) said previously that those bouts were auditions, and for my money, Lomachenko’s one-sided rout of Richard Commey was the most impressive of the lot.

That said, whoever gets the call will have to deal with Australia’s notoriously strict travel ban; odds are they’ll be quarantining for a while. So long as nobody tries to Djokovic their way around the rules, though, the money on the table should be sufficient incentive.