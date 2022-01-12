Tyson Fury ridicules Anthony Joshua for losing world titles to ‘little steroid man’ Oleksandr Usyk

WBC heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury continues his work in the gym as he prepares for a big 2022, saying in this video his posted on social media that he’s working as hard as ever to be prepared at all times. Of course it wasn’t much after that when Fury would take aim at former unified champion Anthony Joshua who lost all his belts to Oleksandr Usyk last year, while also taking some shots (no pun intended) at Usyk himself, whom he refers to as a steroid user.

“You know what I can’t believe, that AJ has gone and give Ukraine all the heavyweight belts back after all my hard work of relieving ‘em. You big useless dosser! You’ve let a little steroid man come up from middleweight and set about ye, and take all your belts!

“But it’s gonna have to take a real British Lancaster bomber like me to go and relieve the little sted-head of the belts of the belts and get ‘em back to Britain. You’re useless dossers, honestly. Bring ‘em to me, the Gyspy King, and I’ll put ‘em in their place. I’ll relieve ‘em of the belts again.”

Fury is currently in negotiations to make a WBC mandatory title defense against Dillian Whyte, with a purse bid officially scheduled for January 18th should both men not reach terms by that time.