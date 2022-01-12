Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls set for March 19th at Hulu Theater

After two shaky performances, Edgar Berlanga’s got a date with another veteran. Mike Coppinger, confirming news first broken by Keith Idec, reports that the 24-year-old will face Steve Rolls on March 19th at Hulu Theater.

Berlanga’s (18-0, 16 KO) first-round KO streak came to an end in April, when he decked Demond Nicholson four times but failed to put him away within the eight-round distance. Five months later, he took on former title challenger Marcelo Coceres, who dropped Berlanga hard in the ninth en route to a UD loss.

In Berlanga’s defense, he did end up tearing his bicep in that fight, but his momentum has definitely stalled a bit after his red-hot start.

As Scott put it, the 37-year-old Rolls (21-1, 12 KO) is “a solid meat-and-potatoes sort of fighter who just isn’t at that top level, but he has good fundamentals and can punch a bit.” He ran over Christopher Brooker last month and looks like a reasonable opponent for Berlanga at this stage in the Puerto Rican’s career.

We’ll let you know when and if we get more info on the rest of the card.