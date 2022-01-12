Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls set for March 19th at Hulu Theater

After two shaky performances, Edgar Berlanga’s got a date with another veteran. Mike Coppinger, confirming news first broken by Keith Idec, reports that the 24-year-old will face Steve Rolls on March 19th at Hulu Theater.
Berlanga’s (18-0, 16 KO) first-round KO streak came to an end in April, when he decked Demond Nicholson four times but failed to put him away within the eight-round distance. Five months later, he took on former title challenger Marcelo Coceres, who dropped Berlanga hard in the ninth en route to a UD loss.
In Berlanga’s defense, he did end up tearing his bicep in that fight, but his momentum has definitely stalled a bit after his red-hot start.
As Scott put it, the 37-year-old Rolls (21-1, 12 KO) is “a solid meat-and-potatoes sort of fighter who just isn’t at that top level, but he has good fundamentals and can punch a bit.” He ran over Christopher Brooker last month and looks like a reasonable opponent for Berlanga at this stage in the Puerto Rican’s career.
We’ll let you know when and if we get more info on the rest of the card.
Loading comments...