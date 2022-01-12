Jessie Vargas positive for COVID, February 5th Liam Smith fight postponed

Man, what is it about that date?

Just two days after the February 5th clash between Jose Ramirez and Jose Pedraza got pushed back a month due to “Sniper” catching COVID, Eddie Hearn revealed that Jessie Vargas’ has tested positive as well, delaying his own February 5th bout with Liam Smith.

Despite being well, @jessievargas_ has tested positive for Covid and there will be a small delay to his Feb 5th fight with @LiamBeefySmith - There will be a further announcement of the new date in due course @DAZNBoxing — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) January 12, 2022

If the Tweet’s not showing up for you, Hearn calls it a “small delay” and claims that the new date will be announced “in due course.” This leaves just two events on this previously crowded date: DAZN’s Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams/Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin double feature in the afternoon and Fox’s Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios PPV in the evening.

Honestly, the real bummer is having to wait longer for the co-main event between Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Carlos Cuadras. That one’s been brewing for ages and figures to be an absolute slugfest for the WBC super flyweight title. Let’s hope the delay is, indeed, small.