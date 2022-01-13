Jaime Munguia vs D’Mitrius Ballard heads to Tijuana on Feb. 19

Jaime Munguia will have full hometown advantage when he faces D’Mitrius Ballard in their DAZN main event on Feb. 19, as the Golden Boy show is headed to Tijuana, Mexico, with the fights taking place at Plaza Monumental de Playas de Tijuana.

Munguia (38-0, 30 KO) hasn’t fought in Mexico since 2019, when he received arguably generous score cards in a win over Dennis Hogan in Monterrey. Ballard (21-0-1, 13 KO) has fought outside of the United States just once since turning pro in 2013, winning a 2016 bout in Montreal.

Already the clear favorite and more highly-regarded contender, the 25-year-old Munguia now has a further advantage, at least on paper, but he has no intention of looking at this as an easy fight.

“Ballard is a good, hungry fighter who will try to keep his undefeated status,” said Munguia. “He is going to be a dangerous rival, but I won’t let him come take what’s mine. I respect him, just like all my rivals, but I will be prepared to protect my belt and my reputation.”

Ballard, 28, will be taking a big step up, and feels he’s got the goods to pull the surprise.

“I am blessed to have this opportunity to prove I have what it takes to be among the elite in the middleweight division,” said Ballard. “I believe our styles will make for a great and entertaining night of boxing. Scared money, don’t make no money!”

Munguia was last in action on Nov. 13, winning a 12-round war with Gabriel Rosado in Anaheim. Ballard fought the same night, beating Paul Valenzuela Jr via 10-round decision.

No undercard has been announced just yet, and given that the fights are about five weeks away and also in Tijuana, where Munguia alone will be plenty enough to move tickets, probably don’t expect anything big.