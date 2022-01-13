Are you looking for a boxer who can give you a guaranteed quality performance for a fraction the price of a bad PBC pay-per-view?

If so, IFC Films has a trailer you should watch:

That’s the latest look at “Catch the Fair One,” the award-winning film starring unified super lightweight champion Kali Reis.

If you’re a regular reader of the site, you might recall our excitement when the film first released a festival trailer, or our conversation with Reis and director Josef Kubota Wladyka ahead of the film’s world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, or the August story about the acquisition by IFC Films where I unabashedly encouraged everyone to check the movie out as soon as it finally hit public release.

If any of that enthusiasm has you eager to watch, you’ll get your chance in theaters and on demand starting February 11th. I obviously liked it, and I’m not the only one. “Catch the Fair One” won Tribeca’s Audience Award for Best Narrative Film, and a Special Jury Mention for Kali Reis in the Best Actress category. Reis has since been nominated for Best Female Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards, which hold their ceremony in March.

Boxing fans will likely recognize fellow boxer Shelly Vincent and the voice of recently-injured ring announcer David Diamante in the trailer. Other familiar faces in the cast include Kevin Dunn (Veep, and a thousand other things), Lisa Emery (Ozark) Daniel Henshall (TURN: Washington’s Spies), Michael Drayer (Mr. Robot), and Jonathan Kowalsky (Justified).

The main live boxing event the weekend of the film’s release is Danny Jacobs vs John Ryder in London on February 12th. Anyone looking to fill the empty void of their weekend before or after that show on DAZN would be well advised to check out “Catch the Fair One” as an aperitif or digestif.