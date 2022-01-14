Robert Helenius eager for world title shot, believes Oleksandr Usyk a tougher fight than Tyson Fury

38-year-old heavyweight Robert Helenius is currently riding a three fight knockout streak with his last two coming over Adam Kownacki between 2020 and 2021. And with those big wins Helenius is working his way towards a shot at a major world title, and believes he’s the most deserving contender to be given a mandatory title shot at Oleksandr Usyk. Helenius is currently ranked #3 by the WBA belt held by Usyk and is eager to get his opportunity.

“Right now we are waiting for a formal response from the WBA, this is my first priority,” Helenius told Sky Sports. “My lawyer has notified WBA in writing, I’ve paid sanctioning fees, and there is no more deserving contender to fight Usyk in the WBA than me. I fully expect to be officially named mandatory.”

Helenius would continue by saying he’s rightfully earned his shot at a world title and is fully committed to fighting just as hard outside of the ring to make it happen as he does once the bell rings.

That aside, Helenius says he’s heard Bob Arum mention his name as a potential opponent for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (who is currently in an open negotiations period with Dillian Whyte for a mandatory title defense) and says he believes he’s got an even better chance of beating Fury than he does Usyk.

“He looked great against Deontay Wilder, but he would find a much less favourable style against me. I would knock Fury out. He is an easier style for me than Usyk for sure.”

For now Helenius says he’ll leave the lobbying to his team while he prepares for whatever opportunity may present itself, but says he’s feeling better now than at any point in his career and that he’s confident he’ll ultimately win a world title.