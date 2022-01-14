Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano being finalized for April 30th at Madison Square Garden

The biggest fight in women’s boxing is finally on the horizon. Eddie Hearn tells The DAZN Boxing Show that Matchroom and Most Valuable promotions are finalizing contracts for Katie Taylor to face Amanda Serrano, a fight ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reports will land at Madison Square Garden on April 30th.

Jake Donovan adds that “[a]t least two other female title fights are being sought for the show.” Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Elin Cederroos seems like an obvious addition, seeing as it’s already planned for spring; Matchroom’s roster also makes Kali Reis vs. Chantelle Cameron and Alycia Baumgardner vs. Hyun Mi Choi feasible.

Taylor (20-0, 6 KO) and Serrano (42-1-1 30 KO) were all set to duke it out in 2020 before the pandemic intervened. Matchroom made multiple attempts to reschedule the bout, but Serrano ultimately withdrew due to the reduced purse offer. Talks reignited last year, however, when Serrano joined forces with Jake Paul.

Hey, at least something good came out of his boxing venture.

It’s hard to think of a more meaningful women’s matchup at the moment; the only one that comes close is Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall. Taylor has lived up to every bit of potential her phenomenal amateur career promised, ruling the lightweight division with an iron fist. The closest she came to defeat was against Delfine Persoon, whom Taylor decisively beat in their rematch.

Serrano, on the other hand, hasn’t tasted defeat in nearly a decade. Her thudding power and ability to thrive in seemingly any weight class make her a unique and singularly successful fighter.

Fingers crossed they get it over the finish line this time.