George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney trade shots on social media over prospective title fight

As George Kambosos Jr sits atop of the lightweight world — whether or not you truly consider him to be undisputed champion — waiting on his next assignment, WBC titleholder Devin Haney made it a point to call out Kambosos today on Twitter, believing him to be dragging his feet on making a fight between them happen.

Yo @georgekambosos we making this fight happen or what? i’m agreeing to all you’re terms weather its the vaccine or the travel. Its starting to look like some ducking going on! @EddieHearn — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) January 16, 2022

“Yo (Kambosos) we making this fight happen or not?” Haney asked the unified champion. “I’m agreeing to all you’re terms (whether) it’s the vaccine or the travel. It’s startti look like some ducking going on!”

Kambosos would respond several hours later to say that Haney is misleading the public with his statements.

I love how you manipulate & lie to your fans Talk a big game but show no action! Abit like your fights im patiently waiting with all my belts for the offer from your BOSS Mr @EddieHearn because I got a stadium ready in Australia, but I can see the excuses already. https://t.co/vqEngdgEYO — George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr (@georgekambosos) January 16, 2022

“I love how you manipulate & lie to your fans,” Kambosos retorted. “Talk a big game but show no action! A bit like your fights. I’m patiently waiting with all my belts for the offer from your BOSS Mr. Eddie Hearn because I got stadium ready in Australia, but I can see the excuses already.”

Kambosos would follow up to be clear that he’s already in a class apart from Haney in the lightweight division.

I’m not here for twitter fights like most of these cats! I’m here for real fights! TBH you got give respect to myself, Teo & Loma! Out of the 1 Emperor, 4 kings & Matrix we 3 stepped up & fought. While the others fought on Twitter ‍♂️ Just stating facts! Now you tell me who ducks pic.twitter.com/M55oezbwYn — George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr (@georgekambosos) January 16, 2022

“I’m not here for Twitter fights like most of these cats!” Kambosos wrote. “I’m here for real fights! (To be honest) you got to give respect to myself, Teo & Loma! Out of the 1 emperor, 4 kings & Matrix we stepped up and fought while these other fought on Twitter. Just stating facts! Now you tell me who ducks.”