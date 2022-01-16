Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez closing in on deal for title unification fight

Multiple boxing insiders are circulating the word that Shakur Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs) and Oscar Valdez (30-0, 23 KOs) are nearing terms for a targeted April 30 unification bout in Las Vegas that would headline on ESPN. As of now the financial terms between the fighters haven’t been completely settled but that things are trending in a positive direction for the 130-pound title unification.

Valdez won the WBC title in February of 2021 with a knockout win over Miguel Berchelt, and while Stevenson wanted a shot at Valdez right then, Valdez would instead opt for another fight where he would go on to win a unanimous decision over Robson Conceicao later in the fall.

Stevenson’s 2021 campaign included a lackluster decision over Jeremia Nakathila in June and then a much more crowd-pleasing performance against Jamel Herring last October. Stevenson continued to call for a bout against Valdez following that fight and it looks like he’s on the verge of getting his wish.