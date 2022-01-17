Mauricio Lara, Angel Fierro join Estrada-Chocolatito 3 on March 5th

Juan Francisco Estrada’s and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez’s March 5th rubber match will feature some noteworthy upset authors in the supporting cast, namely Mauricio Lara and Angel Fierro.

“Bronco” Lara (23-2-1, 16 KO) authored one of the first of 2021’s many upsets when he blasted out Josh Warrington in February, derailing the former IBF’s bid to challenge Xu Can for the WBA belt. Unfortunately for both the fighters and viewers, their rematch lasted all of six minutes before a horrific, headbutt-induced cut on Lara ended things.

He gets a lighter touch in California’s Emilio Sanchez (19-1, 12 KO), who’s five fights removed from a knockout loss to Filipino journeyman Eugene Lagos. This is a stay-busy fight, not any sort of challenge.

Fierro (19-1-1, 15 KO) got off the canvas to smash Alberto Machado on late notice last March and now faces faded former title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos (34-6-2, 21 KO), who appears to have found his place as prospect fodder after consecutive losses to Xavier Martinez and Starling Castillo.

Other familiar faces include Diego Pacheco (13-0, 10 KO), who takes on Genc Pllana (9-3-1, 5 KO), and amateur standouts Marc Castro (5-0, 5 KO) and Skye Harrison.