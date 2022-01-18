Roger Gutierrez vs Chris Colbert set for February 26th in Las Vegas

Slight adjustment on the date, hopefully a final confirmation on the location.

Earlier this month, Keith Idec revealed that Roger Gutierrez vs. Chris Colbert for the WBA “super” super featherweight title would headline a February 26th Showtime card. Now, Mike Coppinger reports that the bout will land at The Cosmo in Las Vegas, its third prospective location after Atlantic City and Carson, CA.

Note that Showtime still hasn’t actually announced the fight, so who knows where it’ll actually take place.

“World” champ Gutierrez (26-3-1, 20 KO) is coming off of consecutive decisions over Rene Alvarado, which extended his winning streak to seven following losses to Hector Tanajara and Oscar Duarte in 2018. He’s technically the A-side, as he’s got the hardware, but Colbert (16-0, 6 KO) is red-hot after a series of impressive victories. If Gutierrez does manage to get the win, it’ll be yet another in his current run of upsets.

We’ll let you all know when and if we get confirmation.