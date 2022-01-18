Jamaine Ortiz vs Nahir Albright headlines February 18th ShoBox tripleheader

ShoBox will serve up some Friday night action next month, returning to the airwaves with a solid-looking tripleheader at Orlando’s Caribe Royale Resort.

The lightweight main event pits Jamaine Ortiz (14-0-1, 8 KO) against series newcomer Nahir Albright (14-1, 7 KO). You may recall Ortiz from last April’s phenomenal battle with Joseph Adorno, which saw him survive two knockdowns to force a majority draw. Albright is unbeaten since dropping a majority decision in his pro debut, most recently mauling Michael Dutchover in September.

I’m thankful for the opportunity to be the main event on ShoBox,” said Ortiz. “I’ve been waiting for this a long time. I’m ready to put on a great performance. This is a great platform for future champions, and on February 18 I’m going to put the lightweight division on notice.”

“It’s a great feeling to headline on ShoBox,” said Albright. “The Hill fight was a step-up fight and I proved again that I belong. I will show again against Jamaine Ortiz that I am on my way to being a world champion. Ortiz is a sharp, fast and slick fighter. I’m sure he will give his all and it will be a good fight, but I will be victorious.”

Up at 168, Joe George (11-0, 7 KO) looks to build off of last August’s monster knockout of Marcus Escudero against 26-year-old Sean Hemphill (14-0, 8 KO), a former amateur member of Team USA.

“I am excited to be back on ShoBox,” said George. “I have won on this stage before and on February 18th, I will prove it again that I am one of the top super middleweights out there.”

“This is a great opportunity for me,” said Hemphill. “I have been looking for something like this to showcase my talent. I have been going through a lot in my personal life such as Hurricane Ida and I want to show people that I am fighting through it all. This is a good fight for me and it will show the world how great I am. This will take my career to the next level. I have been fighting on local shows and this is a big step up and a big stage for me to show I am part of the next generation.”

The welterweight opener pits former amateur standout Paul Kroll (9-0, 6 KO) against Marquis Taylor (12-1-1, 1 KO). The pair actually share a mutual opponent in Lucas Santamaria, whom Taylor fought to a draw in 2019 and Kroll defeated by unanimous decision a year later.

“This is a great opportunity for me to get back on television against a good opponent,” said Kroll. “I am looking forward to a big win. I’ll take a unanimous decision, but I definitely want the knockout that will make a statement. I have seen a couple clips of Taylor and I see that he’s a good fighter, but I know he can’t beat me. He’s tall and had a draw with Lucas Santamaria. I’m really excited to be on ShoBox and I’m going to perform and put on a show for everybody.”

“I appreciate the opportunity and I have been trying to get on ShoBox for years,” said Taylor. “I have a lot of appreciation and gratitude, and I still can’t believe it’s finally happening. I am just anxious to get in the ring now. I know Kroll is a good boxer and an undefeated fighter. This will be my fifth undefeated opponent. I have the tendency to have fighters fight my fight. I am super motivated for this and I’m coming to win in spectacular fashion. I am always the underdog and stealing fights is my thing.”