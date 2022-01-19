Vasiliy Lomachenko prepared to fight George Kambosos Jr in Australia, says Bob Arum

Top Rank’s Bob Arum tells Sky Sports that a fight against unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr is his top choice for former unified champion Vasiliy Lomachenko. Lomachenko was relieved of all of his belts in an upset loss to Teofimo Lopez who then in turn dropped the belts in another upset loss to Kambosos. Lomachenko obviously would like to regain his titles and stature, and Kambosos is currently the man wearing all his hardware.

“We are talking to the Kambosos Jr people about Loma going to Australia, which Loma is prepared to do,” said Top Rank’s Arum, who promotes Lomachenko. “It would be a huge fight in Australia. But we have a Covid-19 problem to clear, which I think we can do. This fight, against Kambosos Jr in Australia, is my first-choice for Loma. Loma is well-prepared to do it.”

Of course Lomachenko will be in competition with at least one other top lightweight for the Kambosos fight — the being Devin Haney, who was recently going tit-for-tat with Kambosos on social media over a prospective fight. Haney seemed to suggest that he would have Eddie Hearn make an offer to stage a fight in Kamoboso home country, but nothing firm has yet to be set.

That means Haney could potentially lose out on a fight against Kambosos in lieu of Lomachenko, leaving him once again on the outside looking in when it comes trying to establish himself as the clear and best lightweight in the division.