Martin Bakole petitions IBF to scrap Tony Yoka vs Filip Hrgovic eliminator

Bakole was slated to face Yoka on January 15th before France’s COVID restrictions canceled it

By Patrick L. Stumberg
Katie Tayor v Christina Linardatou - WBO World Super-Lightweight Championship Title Fight Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Something was bound to come up.

Just under a week after Tony Yoka accepted the IBF’s order to face former Olympic rival Filip Hrgovic in a final eliminator, ESPN reports that Martin Bakole’s team “sent letters to the IBF” requesting that they cancel the bout, as Yoka is allegedly still under contract to meet Bakole in a postponed matchup.

Nelson claims that Yoka (11-0, 9 KO) co-promoter Jerome Abiteboul stated in writing that the fight was delayed as opposed to canceled. Considering the “400,000 euro” purse at stake, it’s no surprise that Bakole (17-1, 13 KO) is looking to get his spot back.

Odds are we’ll get our answer sooner rather than later, as “IBF president Daryl Peoples told ESPN that a ruling was imminent.”

Honestly, Yoka vs. Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KO) and Yoka vs. Bakole are both really solid matchups, so it’s a no-lose situation for the viewers. Definitely a win-lose situation for Hrgovic, though; should Bakole’s petition succeed, he’ll have to go back to combing the IBF rankings for a potential dance partner. Fellow medalist Joe Joyce is next in line, followed by Agit Kabayel, Murat Gassiev for some reason, and Andy Ruiz Jr.

