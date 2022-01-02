Jake Paul vs Dana White beef continues: White says Paul is tanking on PPV, Paul again brings up UFC fighter pay and health care

Jake Paul and Dana White will not be letting their obnoxious social media fight go any time soon.

After Dana White threw out an ultimately meaningless jab at Paul about doing steroids and challenging him to take random tests, Jake Paul fired back with a bunch of stuff about UFC fighter pay, health care, and his own challenge for White to take better care of his fighters, and if he does so by March, Paul will retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in UFC.

White got things going on New Year’s Day, firing back at Paul.

“Jake, you never responded to the challenge,” White said on Twitter. “You publicly stated that I use cocaine. I do not. So I told you you could randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years. I believe that you’re a cheater, and I believe that you use steroids, so I want to randomly steroid test you for the next two years.

“And that thing that you came out with today, nobody on Earth thinks that you really wrote that. You’re too stupid.

“For those of you that don’t know, if you watch one of his (weigh-ins) and you see when they do the staredown, the guy that’s standing in the middle with the warlock nose and the big warlock wart on his face, apparently that’s his manager, and that guy used to be an accountant for me. And let’s just say this, he no longer works for me, and I think he’s a scumbag.

“But if you two think that you can do it better than we do — you know, we’re doing this whole thing wrong, you can treat the fighters better than we do — knock yourself out! Go start your own business! It’s easy to do. Get the warlock on it! The warlock can get it started for you.

“What you and the warlock should be focused on is your business. You’re tanking. You can’t sell pay-per-views. Yeah, you’re calling out Jorge Masvidal, because he’s a pay-per-view superstar. Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson, these are all superstars. You’re not. You can’t sell pay-per-views. So you do whatever the hell you wanna do. I’m ready to roll, buddy. I don’t use cocaine. Do you use steroids? Let’s do this, Jake.”

Paul, to nobody’s surprise, fired back with his own videos, calling White’s response “embarrassing.” Paul’s videos were more expertly edited for maximum social media engagement.

“Dana, I accepted every part of your challenge,” Paul began. “I said I would fight Masvidal in MMA. Steroid test me whenever the fuck you want. It is two weeks after the fight, and I am a fat bitch. I don’t do steroids! And I take it as a compliment, because there’s no other excuse to me knocking out all of your champions than ‘this kid does steroids.’ Look at me! Look at that! A fat bitch!

“If you steroid test me, then I want to steroid test every one of your fighters. Ooh, you won’t do it, though, will you?”

Paul then briefly bragged about a yacht party in St. Barts before continuing, “You have been caught with cocaine and hookers every other week. And you think that, like, with all the money that you have, like, billionaire or some shit, that you would get some fucking Botox, because your forehead looks like a motherfucking GPS Google map, like, all the lines in it and shit.

“And you say that Masvidal is a pay-per-view superstar. 5,000 likes or 10,000 likes or some shit. [It was a bit over 17,000.] Do you realize that my mom Pam gets more likes than your pay-per-view superstars? Men lie, women lie, Dana White lies, numbers don’t.”

It should be noted that there is no real correlation between social media likes and pay-per-view buys. Having some level of “likes” on a social media post does not mean you can sell a pay-per-view. It probably indicates that you have a chance to do so, but a like on Instagram is not a $50-70 buy.

Paul continued on about his manager, Nakisa Bidarian.

“You wanna talk shit about my manager, who was the CFO of your company, who helped you sell it to Endeavor (for) $4 billion? You’re just a jealous, ugly fuck. You don’t know what true happiness is. You’re the definition of a fucking unhappy billionaire, who thought that money was going to make their lives better. I feel bad for you.

“Long story short, you addressed nothing that I said. I accepted your challenge. I said I would fight MMA, I said I would retire from boxing, and you avoided all of that shit. It shows that you are in a corner, you’re a dog in a corner and you’re trying to fight to save his whole company and the embarrassment that I’ve put you through. Everybody sees it, and what you can’t accept or love or appreciate is I’m trying to change the sport forever, and you are one of the most selfish, capitalistic motherfuckers that I’ve ever seen.

“And everybody else needs you, Dana. I’m the only person that doesn’t need you. I don’t give a fuck about you. But all these people, all your fighters, they can’t say shit because you’ll just bench them. You met your maker. I’m not gonna stop.

“The bottom line, Dana, is you won’t add health care for your fighters because you don’t give a fuck about them. And you’re too much of a greedy bitch to pay your minimum fighter more than $12,000 for risking their lives. It’s what a janitor makes. You need to pay them $50,000, Dana. Stop avoiding my points.”

Love the part at the end where Paul weirdly insults janitors while also clearly being so disconnected from real jobs that he has no idea what janitors make.

All in all, those are the things they said to each other, and the less I say about it as an outsider who had to transcribe, the better. It’s a real battle of the titans, and definitely has some sort of ending that isn’t just social media videos.