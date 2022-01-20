Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls official for March 19th on ESPN

We’ve known about it since last week, but now it’s official. Super middleweight up-and-comer Edgar Berlanga’s next fight will see him face veteran Steve Rolls on March 19th, headlining a prospect-filled ESPN tripleheader at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.

JUST ANNOUNCED



Next generation is on display when @EdgarBerlangaJr headlines his first main event at @HuluTheaterMSG #BerlangaRolls | MARCH 19 | ESPN pic.twitter.com/9WuEjpLyxc — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) January 20, 2022

Berlanga (18-0, 16 KO) is looking for a standout performance after last October’s shaky win over Marcelo Esteban Coceres, and Rolls (21-1, 12 KO) seems a reasonable mix of troublesome and beatable. He’s the sort of fighter Berlanga needs to demolish to regain the luster he built up during his knockout streak.

Berlanga said, “I’m so excited to fight in my first main event in my hometown. It’s a dream come true for a fighter representing New York City and Puerto Rico. I can’t wait to show the world what I’m truly about. We are going to blow the roof off the Hulu Theater, so grab your tickets early and get your popcorn ready for this performance.”

Rolls said, “I’m happy to be back headlining at Madison Square Garden. Training camp has been going well, and I feel very strong with nothing but war on my mind. Berlanga has power, but I’ll be ready for whatever he brings. I’m looking forward to March 19. I’ll see you then.”

The co-feature pits 19-year-old super welterweight standout Xander Zayas (12-0, 9 KO) against Bubble veteran Quincy LaVallais (12-2-1, 7 KO), best known for going 1-0-1 against Clay Collard. Zayas went 6-0 in 2021, while LaVallais is coming off a decision loss to Norbelto Casco in Nicaragua.

Zayas said, “It’s an honor to fight again at Madison Square Garden, where I know my Puerto Rican people will come out to show their support. 2021 was a great year, but I’m looking forward to an even bigger 2022. Quincy LaVallais is a solid veteran, so I can’t overlook him. I want to make a major statement on March 19.”

Tokyo silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (4-0, 3 KO) opens the show against Mexican youngster Esteban Sanchez (18-1, 8 KO). Sanchez’s record is mostly fluff, as you might imagine, and he’s three fights removed from a stoppage loss to a super featherweight.

Davis said, “I put on a show at Madison Square Garden in December, and I’m going to do it again. Esteban Sanchez is supposed to be my hardest fight as a pro, but it’s going to be easy work. The Davis Brothers are coming to represent Norfolk and leave no doubt that we are the future of boxing.”

The ESPN+ prelims include John Bauza (16-0, 7 KO), Pablo Valdez (6-0, 5 KO), Henry Lebron (14-0, 9 KO), and Davis’ brother Kelvin (3-0, 2 KO).