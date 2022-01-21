Kid Galahad planning March return at super featherweight

Kid Galahad’s featherweight campaign is over. The recently deposed IBF champ tells the Sheffield Star that he’ll be fighting at 130 pounds going forward, starting with a March clash against TBA, and could go all the way up to lightweight in the future.

“He (Martinez) was getting battered,” Galahad said. “The reason why he won is because I probably shouldn’t have been fighting at that weight. Eventually that happens, eventually it catches up on you. “The weight was what beat me. I have been in the ring with bigger punchers than him. I have been thinking about moving up for the last two or three years because the weight was getting too tight.”

Galahad (28-2, 17 KO) rebounded from a narrow loss to Josh Warrington by stopping Claudio Marrero to reclaim mandatory status. This led to Warrington vacating the title in a doomed attempt to challenge Xu Can, leaving Galahad to maul Dickens for the belt.

Then came what looked for all the world like a stay-busy fight with Kiko Martinez, who leveled Galahad with one punch in the fourth round.

Galahad’s still just 31, so there’s time to make a fresh run at super featherweight. How do you fancy his chances?