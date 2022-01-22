Showtime Championship Boxing returns tonight, with Gary Russell Jr defending his WBC featherweight title against mandatory challenger Mark Magsayo in the main event.

We’ll have full round-by-round coverage starting at 9 pm ET. Wil Esco will be on the call for all three fights on the card, with live updates coming in this stream:

Along with the main event, we’ll see a rematch between Subriel Matias and Petros Ananyan at 140 lbs, set for 12 rounds, plus a featherweight opener between Tugstsogt Nyambayar and late notice opponent Sakaria Lucas.

Join us tonight!

Full Card (SHO, 9:00 pm ET)