Showtime Championship Boxing returns tonight, with Gary Russell Jr defending his WBC featherweight title against mandatory challenger Mark Magsayo in the main event.
We’ll have full round-by-round coverage starting at 9 pm ET. Wil Esco will be on the call for all three fights on the card, with live updates coming in this stream:
Along with the main event, we’ll see a rematch between Subriel Matias and Petros Ananyan at 140 lbs, set for 12 rounds, plus a featherweight opener between Tugstsogt Nyambayar and late notice opponent Sakaria Lucas.
Join us tonight!
Full Card (SHO, 9:00 pm ET)
- Gary Russell Jr (31-1, 18 KO) vs Mark Magsayo (23-0, 16 KO), featherweights, 12 rounds, for Russell’s WBC title
- Subriel Matias (17-1, 17 KO, -425) vs Petros Ananyan (16-2-2, 7 KO, +320), rematch, junior welterweights, 12 rounds
- Tugstsogt Nyambayar (12-2, 9 KO, -2500) vs Sakaria Lucas (25-1, 17 KO, +1000), featherweights, 10 rounds
