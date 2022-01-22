 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gary Russell Jr vs Mark Magsayo: Live streaming results, round by round, start time, how to watch, full card info

Gary Russell Jr defends his WBC featherweight title against Mark Magsayo tonight on Showtime.

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
/ new
Gary Russell Jr takes on Mark Magsayo in tonight’s Showtime main event
Gary Russell Jr takes on Mark Magsayo in tonight’s Showtime main event
Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Showtime Championship Boxing returns tonight, with Gary Russell Jr defending his WBC featherweight title against mandatory challenger Mark Magsayo in the main event.

We’ll have full round-by-round coverage starting at 9 pm ET. Wil Esco will be on the call for all three fights on the card, with live updates coming in this stream:

Along with the main event, we’ll see a rematch between Subriel Matias and Petros Ananyan at 140 lbs, set for 12 rounds, plus a featherweight opener between Tugstsogt Nyambayar and late notice opponent Sakaria Lucas.

Join us tonight!

Full Card (SHO, 9:00 pm ET)

  • Gary Russell Jr (31-1, 18 KO) vs Mark Magsayo (23-0, 16 KO), featherweights, 12 rounds, for Russell’s WBC title
  • Subriel Matias (17-1, 17 KO, -425) vs Petros Ananyan (16-2-2, 7 KO, +320), rematch, junior welterweights, 12 rounds
  • Tugstsogt Nyambayar (12-2, 9 KO, -2500) vs Sakaria Lucas (25-1, 17 KO, +1000), featherweights, 10 rounds

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...