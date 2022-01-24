Gary Russell Jr blames boxing politics for decision loss to Mark Magsayo

In the aftermath of Gary Russell Jr’s majority decision loss to Mark Magsayo over the weekend, Russell made an appearance on social media to talk to his fans and reflected on the fight by saying that he fell victim to boxing politics, strongly believing that he easily should’ve earned that win, even with an injured arm.

“Politics is a bad motherfucker, you know what I’m saying,” Russell said. “I beat that boy at least ten rounds to two, nine to three, man. Took ol’ boy to school man. I don’t know man, it is what it is, I just wanted to come on here and show ya’ll some love.

“To the real supporters, to the real fans, I appreciate it. Ya’ll seen what it was, man. They been trying to get (me) out the way, I guess. But it is what it is, man. To the fans, I appreciate ya’ll. I’m a true dog at the end of the day. I been fucked my arm up like two weeks before the camp. We put the work in, still fought, and to be honest with you I outclassed him, out-schooled him, out-boxed him with one motherfuckin’ arm.”

With the loss Russell maintains that he’ll be back competing soon, although in his case that likely won’t be for the remainder of the year, especially if he undergoes surgery and rehabilitation.