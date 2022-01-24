WBA re-orders Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero

After a last-minute kludge job that turned into his toughest test to date, Gervona Davis is back in familiar territory. The WBA has once again ordered “Tank” to defend his lightweight title against longtime rival Rolando Romero, giving the pair until February 24th to come to terms.

Like most of his fellow interim titlists, Romero (14-0, 12 KO) was down(?)graded to mandatory challenger when public pressure forced the WBA to eliminate the belts altogether. He was all set to face Davis (26-0, 24 KO) in December before multiple allegations of sexual misconduct prompted “Rolly’s” exit and left Davis to duke it out with Isaac Cruz.

No charges were ultimately filed, meaning we’re back at square one. I’d imagine there’s a bit more intrigue than the first time, however, as Davis looked more mortal than ever against “Pitbull.”

That said, we may have to wait a bit, as Davis suffered an injury to his power hand in that fight. I’m guessing...May? Ish?