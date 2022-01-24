Anthony Joshua denies accepting step aside deal for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

Following recent reports that indicated Anthony Joshua has accepted a step aside deal to pave way for an undisputed title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, well, Joshua claims it’s all bullshit. Coming out to speak directly to the public, Joshua makes it clear that that he hasn’t accepted any sort of deal and that until we hear it from him, it’s better not to assume otherwise.

“You know what’s bad about all these interviews I see,” Joshua said. “I seen certain interviews that quoted what I said and I said to myself, ‘I ain’t done no interviews.’ Where did this person get this information from? I’m hearing people saying ‘AJ accepts $15 million to step aside.’ I ain’t sign no contract, I ain’t seen no contract.

“So as it stands, stop listening to the bullshit until it comes from me. I’m the man that controls my destiny, I’m the man that handles my business. I’m a smart individual and I make calculated decisions every step of the way. Don’t listen to the bullshit from other sources. If I tell you something then you know it’s real.