Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios: PBC goes behind the scenes in welterweight fight

With former welterweight titleholder Keith Thurman set to end over two years of inactivity in a February 5th fight against Mario Barrios, PBC on FOX has released it’s promotional preview video on the bout, which can be viewed in its entirety above.

“The fact that I’ve been out for two years is one of the reasons Barrios has stepped up to this challenge with confidence,” Thurman said about their fight. “But that form of confidence is a mistake. He was a great champion, but he’s never stepped up to this caliber. Keith Thurman is a dragon in the dungeon just waiting to be released.”

Barrios will be making a move up the scale after getting stopped by Gervonta Davis in his last outing, but says he believes Thurman is making a mistake if he’s looking at him as a tune-up fight.

“I’m looking to solidify my mark in the welterweight division,” Barrios says. “I know I’m gonna be ready for whatever he brings on fight night. I’m gonna do whatever it takes on fight night to make sure that I’m victorious.”

Check out PBC’s full video feature in the link up top!