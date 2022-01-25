Juan Francisco Estrada out, Chocolatito Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez reportedly set for March 5th

The bad news: ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez recently revealed that Juan Francisco Estrada had withdrawn from his March 5th rubber match with Chocolatito Gonzalez due to sub-optimal performance in training, possibly due to the lingering effects of COVID. This is the latest in a string of setbacks which have kept the combatants out of action since their terrific rematch last March.

The good news: Rodriguez now reports that Gonzalez will instead face WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez in what would be Martinez’s first proper super flyweight bout. No word yet as to how it’ll affect the WBC’s mini-tourney, which also includes Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs Carlos Cuadras 2 for the super flyweight title on February 5th.

It’s hard to imagine this being anything other than a Fight of the Year candidate. These are two of the most potent offensive fighters in the entire sport, Gonzalez (50-3, 41 KO) a technician nonpareil and Martinez (18-1, 14 KO) a whirlwind of offbeat brutality. Gonzalez is clearly fighting above his ideal weight at 115, so size shouldn’t be an issue.

I was hoping to see Martinez unify with Sunny Edwards after that terribly disappointing no-contest with McWilliams Arroyo, but I can’t exactly complain about this. As for whether he’ll stay at 115 full-time or return to 112 to settle unfinished business, you’ll know as soon as we do.