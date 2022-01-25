Josh Taylor calls himself a step up in class for Jack Catterall, expects to pull through once again

Undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor is set for his next outing on Feb. 26th when he’ll take on Jack Catterall in a 140-pound title defense. To this point things have been nothing short of respectful between Taylor and Catterall leading into the bout, but Taylor fully expects for tensions to rise as their fight date nears, ensuring that he’ll ‘needle’ Catterall when the time comes.

As for the fight itself, Taylor is as confident as ever. He tells Sky Sports that he has nothing against Catterall, but that he’s simply the better fighter who will come out on top once the opening bell rings.

“He’s a good fighter. He just isn’t as good as I am,” Taylor said. “It is a step up in class for him because he hasn’t boxed at the level that I have. He is a talented fighter but he hasn’t got what it takes to beat me.”

Catterall does, however, believe that he’s got what it takes to topple the Scottish champion, insisting that following the instructions to his game plan will pay dividends if he also leverages his career experience along with it. That being said, Catterall is a massive betting underdog to this point, with most expecting Taylor to take care of business on the night. But expectations aside, Taylor still needs to deliver.