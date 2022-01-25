ESPN+ to carry Amir Khan vs Kell Brook stateside on February 19th

Who’s ready for some beef?

While the British public will have to spring for Sky Sports Box Office to watch Amir Khan face Kell Brook on February 19th, BOXXER has revealed that American viewers will have access to both the main event and “select undercard bouts” on ESPN+.

As far as what those “select” bouts will be, who knows; the only complete matchup on the card is Charlie Schofield vs. Germaine Brown for the British super middleweight title, though the TBA gauntlet includes the Azim brothers, Charlie Rea, Viddal Riley, and Olympic bronze medalist Frazer Clarke.

“Kell Brook versus Amir Khan is a fight that has sparked international interest,” said BOXXER CEO Ben Shalom. “This legacy-defining fight between the UK superstars, who have been world champions on American soil, now meet in a final showdown at AO Arena in one of the most eagerly anticipated fights in UK history.”

“I think Kell Brook is very bitter, and this is a good time for me to put the issue straight between us because he has always thought he is the better fighter than me,” Khan told Sky Sports. “He’s always said he should have had the recognition that I had and believes that should have been him. But at the end of the day, my skills made me the name I am today.”

Khan (34-5, 21 KO) and Brook (39-3, 27 KO) are around half a decade late, but there’s some personal stakes and it’s not running head-to-head with any other shows, so no reason not to tune in if you’ve got a subscription.