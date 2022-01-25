A Denver youth boxing organization is asking for help recovering or replacing over $25,000 of boxing equipment stolen last week.

Late in the night on Monday, January 19th, thieves drove off with a trailer belonging to Denver Police Brotherhood Youth Boxing. Inside was a boxing ring, medical equipment, gloves, timers and bells, and everything else they’ve used to supply their own shows and support other amateur boxing events throughout the state.

The stolen trailer is a white 2006 14’ dual axel International with a front top section that’s gray and unpainted due to a repair. The vehicle used in the theft was a dark blue SUV.

Program director CC Edwards told Bad Left Hook that the trailer has not yet been found or returned, and the theft wouldn’t have been an easy one. “We had big locks on the trailer,” Edwards said. “Somebody would have had to really work to cut those locks off.”

Edwards uses the equipment to run a variety of boxing programs for ages 8-70, with a particular focus on afterschool fitness for kids and teens in the local community. Denver Police Brotherhood Youth Boxing also offers their ring and gear free of charge to other amateur organizations and events across Colorado and surrounding areas, an average of 15-20 times per year since the start of the COVID pandemic. They’re always open to accepting donations to support their youth program, but they’ve even gone to Wyoming for no charge to support a community boxing event there.

Right now, the goal is to raise awareness of the ring and trailer in hopes of securing the return or recovery of the stolen equipment. Edwards said: “I’m hoping we get that trailer back. And if we don’t, whoever has it will have to sit on it for a little while because they won’t be able to get rid of it in any of the five states we’re connected to.”

“Anyone trying to sell a boxing ring and trailer full of equipment is gonna open some eyes.”

While police investigate the theft, Denver Police Brotherhood Youth Boxing has also started an online crowdfunding campaign to replace everything. They need help quickly, because their ring and equipment were promised in support of an event just six weeks away.

The ring was already booked for around ten events in 2022, the first being a USA Boxing amateur program event set for March 12th in Pueblo, Colorado. Other bookings run all the way through the year, including a Christmas fundraiser event raising money to provide gifts to children during the holidays. All scheduled 2022 events were getting the use of the ring and equipment at no charge, and Edwards estimated that a replacement rental would cost $1,000-1,500 for each show.

We at Bad Left Hook focus on covering the professional ranks. But, there’s no professional boxing without amateur and grassroots organizations giving young athletes the opportunity to learn and love the sport. If you’d like to help support the Denver Police Brotherhood Youth Boxing crowdfund, here’s where you can do it.

And, if anyone in the general vicinity of Colorado tries to sell you a boxing ring or trailer full of equipment, call the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000.