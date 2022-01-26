Chris Colbert relishing first world title opportunity against Roger Gutierrez

Chris Colbert (16-0, 6 KOs) lets it be known to the boxing public that he’s eager for his upcoming Feb. 26 title fight against Roger Gutierrez (26-3-1, 20 KOs), where he’ll get his first opportunity at a full world title which will air live on Showtime. Colbert has long been working his way up the ranks for a shot like this, and doesn’t intend on letting the moment pass him by.

“I’m super ready for my title shot,” said Colbert. “This has been a long time coming, but it’s no shocker to me. This was always the expectation. I know Gutierrez will come to fight. He’s a champion for a reason. So he’s not coming to lay down. But I plan to put him down and I’m willing to do whatever I have to do on February 26 to make that happen. I know a lot of people have been waiting to see when I get this title shot and now it’s time.”

Gutierrez obviously has other plans, as he won the WBA strap by besting Rene Alvarado early last year, only to later defend that title against by once against beating Alvarado in an August rematch. For his part Guiterrez says that he plans on demonstrating that he’s in fact the best fight in the word at 130lbs, but you can be sure Colbert will have something to say about that.