Tyson Fury promises to ‘annihilate’ Dillian Whyte as purse bid looms

Fury and Whyte were given until tomorrow to reach an agreement for their fight before the WBC orders the bout to purse bid.

By Wil Esco
Fury is directing his ire at Whyte, which could be an indicator their fight is on the way.
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

In the latest indication that Tyson Fury will be going ahead with a mandatory title defense against Dillian Whyte, Fury has taken direct aim at Whyte in his most recent vitriol as reported by Sky Sports.

Fury and Whyte have been in negotiations for some time now with the WBC postponing a purse bid order until tomorrow in order to give the sides more time to hash out the details between them. Now Fury is insisting that he’s geared up to go and ready to put a beating on Whyte once and for all.

“I can’t wait to punch Whyte’s face in! “I’ll give him the best hiding he’s ever had. Whyte, train hard! Because you are getting annihilated.”

Should Fury and Whyte not strike a deal by tomorrow it seems the WBC will presumably, finally, go through with a purse bid to where they’ve already ruled that Fury would be entitled to 80% of the winning bid, while Whyte remains in arbitration with the sanctioning body.

