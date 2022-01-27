Natasha Jonas vs Ewa Piatkowska joins Khan-Brook on February 19th

Natasha Jonas is set for a third bid at a world title, though not in any of the divisions we expected. Sky Sports announced today that Jonas will face former WBC champ Ewa Piotkowska for the vacant WBO super welterweight title on the February 19th Khan-Brook card.

I’m guessing this’ll be one of the “select undercard bouts” that ESPN+ will carry.

Jonas (10-2-1, 7 KO) appeared to have flamed out after a disastrous knockout loss to Viviane Obenauf in 2018, but her late-career resurgence has been something to behold. She battled Terri Harper to a draw at super featherweight two years later, then came one round short of upsetting Katie Taylor for all the marbles at 135.

Poland’s Piatkowska (16-1, 4 KO), whose only pro loss came against Ewa Brodnicka in 2015, made two defenses of the WBC super welterweight title before being stripped for inactivity. She might not actually be that much bigger than Jonas, though; she weighed in under 149 for all three of her title bouts and can consistently make 140 without issue.

This figures to be a well-matched tussle between skilled 37-year-olds taking a final(?) shot at gold. It won’t sell the PPV by itself, but it’s solid.