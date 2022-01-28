Vitali Klitschko urges Anthony Joshua not to accept step aside deal, says it would be a sign of weakness

Former heavyweight titleholder Vitali Klitschko took some time to chat with Sky Sports about the heavyweight landscape and explains why he thinks it would be a terrible mistake for Anthony Joshua to accept any step-aside deal that circumvents a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Check out some of what Klitschko had to say about Joshua below.

On the reports of Joshua considering a step aside deal to allow Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk

“If Joshua make side step in this moment, if all boxing audience expect the rematch and want to see the Joshua-Usyk fight, it show weakness of Joshua,” Klitschko said. “Joshua, don’t do that, please. It would be a mistake, from my side, from my point of view.”

On who he thinks would win between Fury and Joshua

“Huge fight, but right now everybody doubt — Joshua strong enough to fight Fury or not? He can give the answer with Usyk fight. If Joshua wins the Usyk (fight) this will be huge question, huge interest. They will be main fight in last 10 years. That’s why let’s see. Joshua is classic boxer, Fury unorthodox, and both punchers and both can decide the fight every second with every punch.”

Fortunately for Klitschko, and despite his reservations about Joshua’s marketability, it looks like Tyson Fury will be going ahead with a mandatory title defense with Dillian Whyte, leaving Joshua with no other real option but to go through with an immediate rematch with Usyk.