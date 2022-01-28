Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: Frank Warren bids whopping $41M for right to promote WBC title defense

The heavyweight picture for the immediate future looks set as promoter Frank Warren won the purse bid for the WBC’s ordered mandatory title defense between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte.

The British affair had been in negotiations for some time with the purse bid having been delayed several times, but it went forward today and Warren made waves by putting up a winning bid of $41,025,000 for Queensbury Promotions, which was plenty enough to beat out the next best bid of $32,222,222 made by Eddie Hearn on behalf of Matchroom.

Boxing reporter Dan Rafael says he believes Warren’s bid is in fact the largest purse bid in the history of the sport, and he’ll now have the opportunity to put on for what should be a raucous fight in the United Kingdom.

Details on the date and venue of the fight will be the next order of business and likely to be revealed in the coming weeks, but for now we have movement in the heavyweight division, which I fully expect to pave way for Anthony Joshua’s immediate rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.