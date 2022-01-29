Top Rank Boxing on ESPN is back tonight from Tulsa, Oklahoma, with Robson Conceicao facing Xavier Martinez in a junior lightweight main event set for 10 rounds.

John Hansen will be on the live coverage tonight starting at 10 pm ET with the main card, with updates and commentary coming in the comments section below.

There will be streaming prelim fights starting at 7 pm ET on ESPN+, with Nico Ali Walsh, Bruce Carrington, Stephan Shaw, Haven Brady Jr, and more in action.

Conceicao was last out in September, losing a debated decision in an all-around controversial fight against WBC titleholder Oscar Valdez. Martinez is making his Top Rank debut, having last fought in May of 2021, beating Juan Carlos Burgos by wide decision on a Showtime card.

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)