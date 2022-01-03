Top Rank president likes star potential of Mikaela Mayer going forward

Todd duBoeff, the president of Top Rank, readily admits to Sky Sports that the company was apprehensive about how it would promote women’s boxing but says he was eventually convinced by Mikaela Mayer that she could really stand out as a real potential star for the sport. And with duBoeff saying that there’s no real face of women’s boxing at the moment, Mayer has the opportunity to assume the role given he qualities both in and out of the ring.

“She has an out of the ring personality, but inside the ring, I wasn’t sure. Then her last fight was so sensational. She has delivered in so many fights. “After a performance like in her last fight? Mikaela grips you. She has real potential in America and I would also love to bring her to the UK.”

Mayer most recently unified WBO and IBF titles last November, taking a decision over Maiva Hamadouche and has steadily increased her visibility outside of the ring in between fights — a big part of becoming a marketable prize fighter. Of course another part of that will be her actual performances in between the ropes, to which she’ll likely need another good dance partner that will further drive fan engagement.

Mayer has mentioned the likes of facing Alycia Baumgardner as a potential, but doesn’t expect that to be the one that comes off next so we’ll have to wait and see how her promotional company will want to position her in the short term.