Joet Gonzalez signs with Top Rank, faces Jeo Santisima on February 5th Ramirez-Pedraza card

Gonzalez is coming off a loss to Emanuel Navarrete, who previously stopped Santisima in 2020

By Patrick L. Stumberg
Emanuel Navarrete v Joet Gonzalez Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Despite losing two title fights in his last three appearances, Joet Gonzalez still has his eyes on the prize. Top Rank announced today that they’d signed Gonzalez to a “multi-year promotional contract” that kicks off on the February 5th Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Pedraza show.

The card will also see Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. make his pro debut.

Gonzalez (24-2, 14 KO) unsuccessfully challenged Shakur Stevenson for the vacant WBO featherweight crown in 2019, got back on track with a wide decision over Miguel Marriaga, then put forth a solid effort in defeat against Emanuel Navarrete last October. He’ll be taking a step back in competition here, as he faces 25-year-old former Navarrete victim Jeo Santisima (21-3, 18 KO).

Even if he fell short against two of the best in the game, Gonzalez remains a very determined and skilled fighter who could very easily work himself back into title contention before long. Let’s see where this goes.

“Joet Gonzalez is a fighter of tremendous character and one of the best featherweights in the world. When he became available, it was a no-brainer,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

“My last three fights have been on Top Rank cards, and they’ve always treated me with respect. I can’t wait for my official debut under the Top Rank banner,” Gonzalez said. “Jeo is a tough Filipino warrior, and this is a great opportunity to prove I belong in the featherweight title conversation. I want another title shot, and it all starts with an impressive showing in Fresno.”

