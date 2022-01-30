Thurman vs Barrios, Eubank vs Williams, more: Boxing TV schedule for February 4-5, 2022

Friday, February 4

DAZN and Social Media, 3:00 pm ET, Rungvisai vs Cuadras 2 weigh-in.

Saturday, February 5

PPV, 3:00 pm ET, Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams, Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin. FITE have this one for $30, also airing on Sky Sports for those of you in the United Kingdom. Eubank-Williams is a really good matchup, one I’m excited for; Eubank may be BoxRec’s No. 1 middleweight, which even counting some people inactive seems bizarre to me, but he’s been far from untouchable in higher-level fights. Williams has a great engine and is tough as hell, but maybe Eubank’s athleticism and power will get him. I think it’s an intriguing fight. Shields is returning to boxing after not faring so great in MMA, and returning at 160 lbs, where she’s still got three of four belts even though she hasn’t fought in the division in almost three years. Kozin, on paper, is about as good a matchup as she’s going to get right now, and the big goal is to get to Shields vs Savannah Marshall. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

DAZN and Social Media, 6:00 pm ET, Rungivsai vs Cuadras 2 prelims.

FS1, 7:00 pm ET, Thurman vs Barrios prelims.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs Carlos Cuadras 2. A good main event for the WBC 115 lb title, which is vacant at the moment and in a whole situation, as titles sometimes are. Jamie Mitchell defends her WBA bantamweight title against Carly Skelly, plus Raymond Ford and Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez in action. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

PPV, 9:00 pm ET, Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios, Leo Santa Cruz vs Keenan Carbajal, Abel Ramos vs Lucas Santamaria, Luis Nery vs Carlos Castro. As much as nobody wants to pay another $75 to watch boxing at the moment, I do like this card as far as the fights we’ve got. Thurman-Barrios has potential to either bring Thurman back strong or basically put him out to pasture. Ramos is never in bad fights although Santamaria doesn’t promise the action Josesito Lopez did. Nery-Castro is a good matchup at 122. Also, Leo Santa Cruz in another fight like this. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.