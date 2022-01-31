 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Josh Taylor believes he’s got what it takes to beat Terence Crawford

Taylor credits Crawford as being a complete fighter, but says he’s got all the tools himself.

By Wil Esco
/ new
Taylor says the public might see a win over Crawford as an upset, but not him.

Undisputed 140lb champion Josh Taylor is gearing up for his next fight when he takes on Jack Catterall on February 26, but when asked about his opinion on a future welterweight clash with Terence Crawford as two former undisputed 140-pound champions, Taylor expresses his respect while maintaining much confidence in his chances.

“That’s a great fight, that’s a terrific fight,” Taylor said. “Terence Crawford is an all-time great, gonna go down as. He’s brilliant, he can do it all. He fights southpaw, orthodox, front foot, back foot, fights inside — he can do the lot, like myself. I can do the lot as well so I think with me being the undisputed at 140 as well, he was the last person to do it, so I think that fight’s very interesting and one I think I’m capable of winning as well.

“I don’t think it would be a massive upset if I won that fight. Obviously it would be a little bit of an upset in terms of the public, but in my eyes I don’t think it would be.”

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...