Ryan Garcia blames Isaac Cruz for fight not happening, says he didn’t want to face him

Lightweight star Ryan Garcia is looking to get back in action after a tumultuous 2021 and hops on social media to tell the world that despite his interesting and willingness to fight Isaac Cruz — who is coming off a loss to Gervonta Davis — Cruz just wouldn’t accept the fight, even with being offered more money than he made against Tank.

“(Isaac) Cruz didn’t want to fight me, guys. That’s the God’s honest truth. I would’ve fought him in a heartbeat, no problem. But it’s all good, bigger and better things, bigger and better things.

“We offered Cruz more money (than Gervonta Davis). You can try to do everything you can dude, but at a certain time they don’t want to fight. Can’t force nobody to fight at the end of the day.”

Garcia, 23, has been out of the ring for over a year and lost whatever momentum he had (at least in the boxing world) following his stoppage win over Luke Campbell. Garcia says he’s looking to pick up right where he left off, but we’ll have to see what he and his team actually put together for him.