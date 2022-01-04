Kalle Sauerland looking to begin negotiations for Luis Ortiz vs Filip Hrgovic

Luis Ortiz had to climb off the deck twice this past weekend before he was able to put Charles Martin away, and fresh off of that win promoter Kalle Sauerland is already looking to set up a bout against his man, Filip Hrgovic, telling Sky Sports that he’s just waiting for the IBF to start sending out its letters so he can get negotiations underway for the bout.

Sauerland specifically says Ortiz must face Hrgovic if he wants a final eliminator match en route to a world title opportunity, and he’s confident that he’ll be able to work with Ortiz’s team in order to reach an agreement.

“We’re waiting for the IBF to send out the letters and then of course we’ll be talking with Ortiz’s people,” Sauerland told Sky Sports. “They are well known to us and we’ve worked with them before. That’s something that we’ll be doing in the next days as soon as those letters go out.”

Sauerland would continue by saying he expects Hrgovic to make a statement by eventually beating Ortiz which will in turn put him in position to contend for a world title as a mandatory challenger.